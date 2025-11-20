GET READY TO SPARKLE! CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS THIS FRIDAY

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this Friday 21st November at Casemates Square the Christmas Festival of Lights is set to dazzle like never before! Join us for a magical, immersive 360-degree experience.

Expect an evening filled with Christmas cheer, twinkling lights with LOTS of snow! Whether you're young or young at heart, this is your chance to immerse into a festive wonderland and create memories to last a lifetime.

But wait—there’s more! The big man himself, Father Christmas, will make a very special appearance. Don’t miss the chance to share your Christmas wishes! And right after his arrival, prepare to be amazed by a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the night sky!

EVENT INFO:

Both shows will be identical, each lasting no more than 60 minutes.

Entry via Market Place ONLY

SHOW 1: Capacity 3500 pax

• Gates open for access to Casemates Square at 5.30pm. Event: 6.30pm to 7.30pm – Queue will be open from 4:30pm at Market Place

SHOW 2: Capacity 3500 pax

• Gates open for access to Casemates Square at 8pm. Event: 8.30pm to 9.30pm – Queue will be open from 6:30pm at Market Place

Bring your friends and family for a night filled with wonder and festive fun. This is an event you won’t want to miss!