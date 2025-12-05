Ministry of Equality Closes Golden Week with Golden Breakfast

The Ministry of Equality‘s Golden Week has been a resounding success.

The week began with the Ministry of Equality’s ‘Meet, Greet and Get Informed Day’ at the Piazza where Ministry staff, together with the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) and GibSams’ GibSilver were able to speak to members of the public about the support and services available to older persons.

Golden Week was marked by both public and private events which included visits to ERS by the Youth Service and GAMPA singers and a festive Christmas card-making craft morning with cakes for residents at Mount Alvernia and vistors of Waterport Day Centre.

The week has been brought to a close with Golden Breakfast, which succeeded in bringing the over 65s community together. Attendees were treated to free churros and coffee and were able to enjoy live music provided by Francis and Pepe Chipolina. The singing of Christmas carols and ‘villancicos’ created a strong festive spirit and contributed to the warm and congenial atmosphere which was enjoyed by all.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said: “Golden Week has been a fantastic celebration of the older members of our community. I am delighted that we have been able to reach out to and connect with so many people across Gibraltar in a variety of private and public events. It has been a joyful week ahead of the festive period and been very uplifting to see people interact and connect with each other. Our aim was to create belonging and meaningful connections and to remind the older members of our community that they are not alone. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this week a success, not least Rakesh Chablani from the King’s Diner for collaborating with us on the Golden Breakfast.”