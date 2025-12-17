Residential Parking Temporarily Suspended Over Festive Period

antidepresivos sin receta
HM Government of Gibraltar would like to announce the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones from Wednesday 24 December 2025 until Thursday 1 January 2026, inclusive.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or towed away.

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, please call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.

Minister for Transport, the Hon John Cortes, said: “Although the District and Residential Parking Zones will be suspended during the Christmas period, I once again encourage the public to consider alternative forms of transport when visiting their loved ones and to always ensure they park their vehicles responsibly without causing any obstructions”.


