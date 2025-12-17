Supported Needs and Disability Passport Launched

During last week’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference, Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, announced the launch of a new Supported Needs and Disability Passport.

This is similar to a Hospital Passport used in various NHS Hospitals in several local authorities across the UK. However, Gibraltar’s version includes pages on Education, Care and Employment as it is important to understand the person as a whole and the journey they are on.

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office have collaborated with GHA, the Department of Employment, The Care Agency and the Department of Education to design a Passport that provides as much information as possible so that professionals liaising with the person have the information they need to interact with them more effectively.

Persons with supported needs, medical conditions and disabilities can complete the relevant sections relevant to them. The passport can then be shared with whomever they feel comfortable sharing it with.

The Passport can be downloaded from www.disability.gov.gi/forms

It can be completed electronically or can be printed and completed by hand.

It is important to note that it is not compulsory to fill in this Passport, but it is recommended.

In his opening speech at the Conference, Minister Santos also explained that the Supported Needs and Disability Office hope to transform this Passport into an app later on in 2026. As such, Minister Santos has asked that the general public email the SNDO on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if they have any suggestions on how to make the Passport more effective before it is converted into an app.