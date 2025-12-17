Shadow Europe Minister The Rt Hon Wendy Morton MP Visits Gibraltar Gaming Companies

Shadow Europe Minister The Rt Hon Wendy Morton MP visited Gibraltar this week for a series of high-level meetings and engagements.

As part of her visit, Ms Morton was accompanied by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP, and Jonathon Scott, UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London, on visits to the Gibraltar offices of Evoke and Entain, two of Gibraltar’s largest gaming companies.

The Shadow Minister also met with Stephen Hodgson of the UK Betting and Gaming Council and Nicky Macias of the Gibraltar Gaming and Betting Association, alongside representatives from a number of other Gibraltar-based gaming companies.

Discussions focused on both the direct and indirect impact of recent UK tax increases on the regulated gaming sector, as well as the unintended consequences of these measures. Particular emphasis was placed on the risk that higher taxation could drive customers towards unlicensed operators.

It was highlighted that unlicensed operators, unlike Gibraltar-licensed companies, do not contribute tax revenues to the UK and often take a markedly different approach to player protection and safer gambling compared with licensed and regulated Gibraltar operators.

Industry leaders and stakeholders welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the Shadow Minister, enabling her to gain a clearer understanding of the challenges facing one of Gibraltar’s key economic sectors following the recent UK Budget announcements.

The Finance Bill, which includes the tax changes, will have its Second Reading in the UK Parliament today.