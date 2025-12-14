“G-less” personalised plates raise over £500,000 in first three hours

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has confirmed that sales of the newly launched “G-less” personalised motor vehicle registration plates exceeded £500,000 within the first three hours of going live at 10:00am today, Friday 12 December.

Demand was immediate, with a number of high-value combinations secured shortly after launch.

Since the personalised plates programme was introduced one year ago, it has now generated approximately £2.5 million in total, with a selection of ultra-exclusive premium plates such as “1” or “F1” deliberately reserved for future auction.

Sales continue via www.personalisedplates.gov.gi