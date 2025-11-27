Cultural Awards 2025 – Results

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the results of this year’s Cultural Awards. The winners were revealed at a prestigious Gala event at Grand Battery House, which was broadcast live by GBC.

The Awards aim to celebrate Gibraltar’s arts and culture, looking at the achievements and successes of individuals and groups. These awards recognise and highlight potential, ability, talent and achievement, whilst at the same time supporting the community’s artistic and cultural development.

The selection process included an open invitation to the public for nominations, which led to a shortlist approved by the Cultural Awards Board. The public was then invited to be part of the process and vote for the shortlisted nominees in several categories via a telephone vote provided by Gibtelecom. The Board also voted on awards for Special Recognition, Cultural Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement.

The Award winners are as follows:

THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – presented to Johnny Bugeja

Recognised for his outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s cultural and community life.

For decades, Johnny has been the eye behind some of Gibraltar’s most iconic images, capturing moments of national pride, Royal visits, sporting triumphs and community celebrations. His photographs have chronicled Gibraltar’s story with authenticity and heart, becoming part of the Rock’s shared visual memory.

A former dockyard worker and mason, Bugeja discovered his passion for photography at the age of eleven with a simple Brownie camera. This was the start of a lifelong career defined by dedication and creativity. Previously recognised by the Gibraltar Football Association and through exhibitions such as Our Sporting Heroes, Bugeja continues to inspire with his enduring love for the craft. His legacy stands as a testament to the power of images to preserve and celebrate Gibraltar’s people, spirit, and history.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD presented to Sonia Golt

Sonia Golt has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s literary and cultural community life. Known for her diverse body of work spanning writing, poetry, TV, fashion and other collaborations, Sonia has long been a key figure in Gibraltar’s cultural scene. Her community engagement and charitable efforts are exemplary. Her work with the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust sees her produce charitable creative projects which nurture Gibraltar’s creative spirit. Sonia also engages with literary events, encouraging people to read, write and believe in their stories. Her contributions, both cultural and charitable, highlight how words and actions can strengthen a community’s voice and identity, ensuring Gibraltar’s stories continue to be heard through varying platforms.

JUNIOR AWARD (15 and Under) - awarded to Jayce Caetano

Jayce is a talented dancer, IDO World Champion, as well as Vice World Champion in group dance and Global Dance Open Champion. Jayce was named ‘Most Promising Dancer’ at the ‘Can you Dance?’, the UK’s biggest dance convention and named ‘Mr Star Power 2025, alongside earning scholarships from top dance schools.

YOUTH AWARD (24 and Under) - awarded to Kate Williamson

Kate Williamson is a multidisciplinary performer, in drama, music and dance. In 2025 she was awarded the Young Musician of the Year and ‘Best Actress’ at the Duncan Rand Drama Festival (UK). She performed on Albert Hammond’s 2024 Christmas Album, won prizes in poetry and actively contributes to cultural and charitable events.

SENIOR AWARD (25 and Over) - awarded to Karl Ullger

Established visual artist and designer Karl Ullger has been recognized in the Senior Award. Having been nominated in previous years, Karl has continued to develop his experimental and expressionistic style, winning major awards both at home and across the world. He has also designed postage stamps, exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, BTA Art Prize, Red Dot Miami and Gallery Kent and is a prolific artist who is always engaging with his audience through different platforms.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT – awarded to Patuka Press

Founded in 2022, these independent publishers have welcomed writers to voice their heritage, identity and language through their own style of writing. The publications have provided a platform for local writers in which to express poetry, short stories and memoirs, under particular themes. 2025 celebrates Patuka’s 5th publication which continues to celebrate and embrace the Gibraltarian community and voices to include Llanito.

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARD - presented to Jonathan Teuma

Dr. Jonathan Teuma has been presented with the Cultural Ambassador Award for his outstanding contribution to Gibraltar’s literary and cultural life both in Gibraltar and abroad. A poet, performer and advocate for bilingual expression, Teuma’s work celebrates Gibraltar’s rich linguistic and cultural identity. His poetry, often infused with the rhythm of Llanito, explores themes of language, belonging and community. Beyond his writing, Teuma has represented Gibraltar internationally, serving as President of Poetry Slam Madrid and later Poetry Slam Spain, where he championed performance poetry and cross-cultural dialogue. His creative and academic work continues to strengthen Gibraltar’s voice on the global stage, embodying the spirit of cultural ambassador.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “My most sincere congratulations to all the winners, but especially to Johnny Bugeja and Sonia Golt who have been committed to culture and the arts for a lifetime. I hope the younger winners continue to flourish and evolve for years to come. My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services for organising the Awards and for shining the spotlight on the individual nominees and winners, and culture in Gibraltar generally.”