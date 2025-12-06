Gibraltar Rugby admitted as a member of Rugby Europe

After a long and protracted application process, including legal recourse, Gibraltar Rugby has finally been accepted as a member of Rugby Europe.

The vote took place today, Friday 5th December 2025 at the Rugby Europe Congress held in Alicante, Spain. This means that Gibraltar will now become a full member and will benefit from new relationships with Rugby Europe, and its members, whilst having to meet membership responsibilities.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon has sent his congratulations:

“For the second consecutive weekend I am delighted to receive such fantastic news of the acceptance of a local association into an International governing body. Gibraltar Rugby must be congratulated not only for this successful bid but also for their perseverance and sustained efforts. They have been knocked back several times in what has been a long and arduous process but their persistent efforts have reaped the deserved rewards.

A massive congratulations to Chad Thomson, Stephen Payas and all the Rugby fraternity, including those that have contributed to this great outcome. I must also mention the Attorney General (Michael Llamas) and his team at the Government Law Offices for their assistance throughout. The Government also wishes to recognise the pivotal role played by Maurice Stagnetto, whose many years of dedicated work were instrumental in achieving this milestone. A fantastic day for Gibraltar Rugby!”