Minister Santos Delivers Workshop to Gibraltar College Travel and Tourism Students

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture & Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, was invited by Gibraltar College to deliver a specialised workshop to second-year students enrolled in the Travel & Tourism course ahead of the Christmas break.

The session focused on how Gibraltar markets itself as a tourism destination and how the tourism industry is evolving in response to global trends. During the workshop, Minister Santos provided students with a comprehensive overview of Gibraltar’s tourism strategy, its key markets, and the adaptive approaches the destination is taking to enhance visitor experience and sustainability.

The Minister outlined the role of effective destination marketing, the importance of digital engagement, and the collaborative efforts between Government and industry stakeholders to position Gibraltar competitively within the region. The session also offered students the opportunity to contact the Gibraltar Tourist Board if they were interested in working with it to expand their experience in this sector.

Gibraltar College thanked the Minister for his time and for providing students with valuable first-hand insight into the work of the Ministry and the broader tourism sector.

Minister Santos said: “It was a pleasure to speak with the Travel and Tourism students at Gibraltar College and to share how we promote Gibraltar on the world stage. I hope this session both informed and inspired them as they continue their studies.”