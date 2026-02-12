GHA Unveils Advanced Robotic Surgery System to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Sponsors

Gibraltar’s new ground-breaking robotic-assisted surgery programme was formally presented yesterday, 11th February 2026, to the corporate and individual sponsors who have provided financial support towards the part-funding of the project. The event was held at St Bernard’s Hospital, within the Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite.

The fundraising initiative to contribute towards the acquisition of the robotic surgery equipment was coordinated by Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, a key partner and part sponsor of the programme. Prostate Cancer Gibraltar approached a number of corporate sponsors and private individual donors, whose generous contributions enabled the required funding target to be achieved.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar expressed its sincere appreciation to all sponsors and described the project as “an important milestone in the development of surgical capability within the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

During the event, sponsors were given a demonstration of the advanced medical technology and an overview of its clinical applications. The equipment is housed in the Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The demonstration was attended by the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Acting Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, and members of the GHA surgical teams.

The evening concluded with a reception hosted at the offices of the Peter J Isola Foundation in Portland House, one of the sponsors supporting the project.

The robotic system has already been used successfully in general surgery and will be progressively expanded to support more complex procedures across urology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal, and gynaecology specialties.

GHA Acting Director General, Lysandra Debono, said: “This advanced technology represents a significant step forward for our clinical and surgical teams in achieving the highest standards of clinical practice. It is an ambitious programme that enables the delivery of modern, high-quality medical care and provides access to advanced treatment options that were previously unavailable in Gibraltar.”

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “We were delighted to welcome the generous sponsors who have helped make this project a reality, and to provide them with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of their contribution on the healthcare services delivered by the GHA.I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Kusuma Trust, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, and all individual sponsors who have partnered with us in bringing this state-of-the-art technology to Gibraltar for the benefit of so many of our patients.”