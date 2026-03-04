Gibraltar Showcases its Thriving Dive Offering at the UK’s Go Diving Show

The Gibraltar Tourist Board, represented by CEO for Tourism Product Development Kevin Bossino and accompanied by the Dive Charters team, attended the Go Diving Show in the United Kingdom.

As the UK’s only major diving exhibition, the event brings together both trade professionals and consumers and is widely regarded as a key fixture in the international diving calendar. This year’s attendance increase compared to last year shows the resilience of the sector and the growing enthusiasm for diving experiences.

The Gibraltar delegation reported significant interest in the destination, providing an excellent platform to raise awareness of Gibraltar’s unique dive offering. With over 35 easily accessible wrecks and an abundance of marine life, Gibraltar stands out as a convenient, practical and distinctive diving destination, where dives and the rest of Gibraltar’s diverse and vibrant tourism offering are in close proximity.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, emphasised the strategic importance ofthe sector: “Diving is one ofthe specialist niche markets we are actively developing as part of our broader tourism strategy and Gibraltar is exceptionally well placed to capitalise on this opportunity. The confluence of the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, combined with our strong conservation practices, creates a nutrient-rich marine environment that supports a diverse range of wildlife. As a growing recreational sport, diving represents an important area where Gibraltar’s profile deserves to be recognised and celebrated.”

The Gibraltar Tourist Board remains committed to strengthening its position as a leading Mediterranean dive destination and to further promoting the unique natural assets that set Gibraltar apart.