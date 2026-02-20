antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Ministry of Equality’s First Age Symposium is a Resounding Success

Details
Category: Local

The Ministry of Equality hosted Gibraltar’s first Age Symposium, bringing together older persons, community leaders, service providers, policymakers and NGOs and charities under the theme “Celebrating Experience, Inspiring Futures.” 

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, opened the event which saw a wide and diverse representation from across the community. 

A panel discussion featured in the first part of the event with representatives from key organisations. CEO of the Citizens Advice Bureau Pili Rodriguez, Director of Mental Health and Elderly Residential Services Natasha Cerisola, Social Worker at the Care Agency Katy Beriro, CEO of GibSams and representing GibSilver Brenda Cuby, and Active Ageing group and Supability representative Benjamin Hassan discussed community engagement and ensuring that older persons remain active and valued members of society. 

The second part of the Symposium was interactive, providing guests and attendees with the opportunity to discuss prevalent issues facing older persons and possible solutions. The discussions were enthusiastic and dynamic with a wide range of points and ideas raised. 

Minister Santos emphasised the significance of the event: “Today’s Symposium recognises the immense contribution that older persons have made and continue to make to our community. Their experience, resilience and knowledge are invaluable assets. It is essential that we continue to create spaces where their voices are heard so policy is shaped in line with their input. The Ministry of Equality remains committed to promoting dignity, inclusion and meaningful participation for older persons across Gibraltar. The Age Symposium marks an important step in strengthening dialogue and ensuring that future initiatives reflect the real experiences and aspirations of Gibraltar’s ageing population.”

 

   


