antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Winners of the Christopher Lloyd Britannica Quiz

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that Leah Teasdale of Prior Park School has been named the overall winner of the Christopher Lloyd’s Absolutely Everything Quiz Show. 

The online event took place between 23rd and 27th February, with five schools participating. Teams competed in a series of heats throughout the week, with the winners of each heat progressing to the Grand Final held on Friday. 

The quiz was designed as a fun and engaging learning opportunity, encouraging pupils to explore knowledge across a wide range of subjects. In preparation for the competition, Gibraltar Cultural Services provided each participating school with copies of Absolutely Everything and the Children’s Encyclopaedia, both written by Christopher Lloyd. 

Leah Teasdale’s outstanding performance in the final secured her the title of Overall Winner, earning £250 in prize money. Her school, Prior Park School, was also awarded £750 as the Overall Winning School. 

The runners-up were also recognised for their excellent performance taking home £100 for their team: 

• Prior Park School – Daniella Shamir and Marie Huber  

• Bayside School – Oscar Bosano Trinidad, Ansel Piñero, and Grace Diaz  

• St Bernard’s School – Sebastian Neish and Thomas Lennane  

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to congratulate all participating students and thank the schools for their enthusiastic involvement in this educational and enjoyable competition. 

For more information on the event contact GCS Development Unit on 20041839 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes