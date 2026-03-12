Winners of the Christopher Lloyd Britannica Quiz

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that Leah Teasdale of Prior Park School has been named the overall winner of the Christopher Lloyd’s Absolutely Everything Quiz Show.

The online event took place between 23rd and 27th February, with five schools participating. Teams competed in a series of heats throughout the week, with the winners of each heat progressing to the Grand Final held on Friday.

The quiz was designed as a fun and engaging learning opportunity, encouraging pupils to explore knowledge across a wide range of subjects. In preparation for the competition, Gibraltar Cultural Services provided each participating school with copies of Absolutely Everything and the Children’s Encyclopaedia, both written by Christopher Lloyd.

Leah Teasdale’s outstanding performance in the final secured her the title of Overall Winner, earning £250 in prize money. Her school, Prior Park School, was also awarded £750 as the Overall Winning School.

The runners-up were also recognised for their excellent performance taking home £100 for their team:

• Prior Park School – Daniella Shamir and Marie Huber

• Bayside School – Oscar Bosano Trinidad, Ansel Piñero, and Grace Diaz

• St Bernard’s School – Sebastian Neish and Thomas Lennane

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to congratulate all participating students and thank the schools for their enthusiastic involvement in this educational and enjoyable competition.

