Latest News

GFRS to receive new specialist equipment this year

Details
Category: Local

HMGoG is pleased to have received an update on the delivery of the new Aerial Ladder Platform chassis for the GFRS. 

The Mercedes chassis has now been signed off by the UK contractors Angloco and the specialist equipment is now on its way to Finland so that expert manufacturers Bronto Skylift can begin to fit the boom and bodywork. It remains on track for delivery later this year. 

The Government commissioned the specialised Aerial Ladder Platform in July 2025, with the significant investment of around £1.3 million in the GFRS’s capacity and resilience demonstrating the Government’s ongoing commitment to a collaborative effort that prioritises community safety. 

The Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This is excellent news and shows the Government’s continued investment in the GFRS and their professional capacity.”

 

   


