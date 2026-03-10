Ministers Santos and Arias-Vasquez attend UN Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations in New York

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, and the Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, are attending the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) this week at the United Nations in New York.

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. Convened annually at the United Nations Headquarters, the Commission brings together governments, international organisations and civil society to review progress on gender equality commitments, address emerging challenges, and agree actions to advance the rights of women and girls worldwide.

This year’s session focuses on accelerating progress towards gender equality and the full empowerment of women and girls, including through policies that strengthen participation in economic life, access to justice, protection from violence, and equality in decision-making.

During their visit, Ministers Santos and Arias-Vasquez are participating in a number of high-level meetings and side events, including engagements with representatives of the United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations and other international partners. The programme includes discussions on issues such as combating violence against women and girls, countering gender-based disinformation, advancing women’s access to justice, and addressing barriers to women’s participation in the workplace.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, added: “The work of the Commission on the Status of Women remains central to the international effort to promote equality and challenge discrimination wherever it exists. Gibraltar’s participation reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that women and girls are able to participate fully and equally in all aspects of society.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, said: “As a woman and as a Minister, it is a privilege to represent Gibraltar at the Commission on the Status of Women. While significant progress has been made across the world, there is still so much more that can be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities to succeed. Forums such as this allow countries to share experiences, learn from one another and strengthen the global commitment to gender equality. Together with my colleague Minister Santos, I look forward to contributing to those discussions, particularly in areas related to healthcare, and ensuring that Gibraltar continues to play its part in advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls.”