Gibraltar Youth Service opens nominations for second annual Youth Achievement Awards 2026

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, is delighted to open nominations for the second annual Youth Achievement Awards 2026.

This prestigious programme recognises and celebrates exceptional young people aged 12–25, and supporting organisations, who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, volunteering, community impact or who have inspired others through their kindness.

The public is invited to nominate deserving individuals, organisations, projects or NGOs that have made meaningful contributions to Gibraltar. Nominations are now open, and will close at midnight on Sunday 22nd March 2026. Nominations can include supporting materials such as photos or links.

The Award Categories are as follows:

• Junior Category (12–18 years):

• Senior Category (19–25 years):

• Organisational/NGO Recognition:

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in late May 2026.

Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: "Following last year’s awards' success, we are excited to recognise another group of inspiring young talent who embody youth-driven impact. This shows our commitment to investing in our young people in the community for collective benefit."

Nomination forms available on this link: https://forms.office.com/e/ytFUtcS2nw?origin=lprLink

For more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit youth.gi or social media platforms.