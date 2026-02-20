CCTV Cameras for Estates

The Minister for Housing Pat Orfila, together with Principal Housing Officer Gareth Flower, met with Bland Group CEO John Paul Payas, OSG General Manager Charlene Catania and OSG Security Systems Manager Steve Croft to review the final details of a comprehensive CCTV installation project which will cover five Government housing estates.

Bland Group were the succesful tenderer when this was announced late last year.

This project will see the installation of approximately 97 CCTV cameras across Mid Harbour Estate, Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Varyl Begg Estate and Moorish Castle Estate. Cameras will be strategically placed to target identified hotspots with the aim of preventing crime and antisocial behaviour and thus improving overall community safety. The placement of cameras has been carefully planned in close collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police, ensuring that the most vulnerable and high risk areas are prioritised.

Cameras will be monitored 24/7 from the OSG control room. In addition a dedicated 24 hour hotline will be available for tenants to report incidents or raise concerns. A response team will be on hand at all times to attend to any urgent matters, ensuring issues are dealt with swiftly and effectively.

This long awaited initiative will provide much needed protection, reassurance and respite to tenants living within these estates, reinforcing the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving safety and quality of life in public housing. Works are expected to begin imminently and whilst some temporary disruption is anticipated during the ground works phase, all efforts will be made to keep disturbances to a minimum and restricted to normal working hours.

Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila MP, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all tenants for their patience and cooperation whilst these essential works are carried out. I have no doubt that these will deliver lasting benefits to housing tenants.”