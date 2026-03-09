Minister Arias-Vasquez to host GHA Public Meeting on 14th April 2026

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is pleased to announce that the next GHA Public Meeting will take place on Tuesday 14th April 2026, at 18:00hrs at the Charles Hunt Room.

The agenda for the Public Meeting is as follows:

1. Welcome, Opening Remarks and Reflections – GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio

2. Opening Address – Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez

3. Presentation on the Urology One Stop Shop – Mr James Allan

4. Presentation on Robotic Surgery – Mr Andrew Gordon

5. Q&A Session

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in discussions about the latest developments within the Gibraltar Health Authority, including important service innovations and improvements in patient care. There will also be an opportunity for a Questions and Answers session from those in attendance.

Seating will be limited and early arrival is recommended to avoid disappointment. If attendees have any specific requirements such as wheelchair access, hearing loop facilities, or other accessibility needs, they are asked to inform the GHA in advance by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said:

“As this will be my first public meeting as Director General, I particularly welcome the opportunity to engage directly with the community, to listen to people’s views and to speak about some of the important developments currently underway across the GHA. Open discussion is an important part of building confidence in our health service, and I look forward to a constructive evening.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“Public meetings like these are important because they allow us to explain directly to the community the work taking place across the GHA, the progress being made and the direction in which we are heading. They also give people the opportunity to ask questions and hear first-hand about developments that are shaping patient care in Gibraltar. I look forward to another open and constructive discussion.”