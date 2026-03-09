Commonwealth Day focus on young people

Today is Commonwealth Day and it will be marked around the world with cultural events, school related activities and services. The Government will continue with its policy objective of developing a closer relationship between Gibraltar and the institutions and countries which make up the wider Commonwealth family.

The Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon, who is in London on official business, and UK Representative Jonathan Scott, accompanied by the Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament Philip Borge McCarthy, attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey today which was presided over by His Majesty the King and other members of the Royal Family.

They also attended a Flag-Raising Ceremony at the House of Commons.

There are 56 member countries in the Commonwealth, with a combined population of approximately 2.7 billion people. Over 60% of this population is aged 29 or under, which explains the ongoing focus on young people and the contribution which they can make to the organisation.

Last month, the Government invited essays from young people on the subject of “What can Gibraltar learn from the Commonwealth and what can the Commonwealth learn from Gibraltar?” The competition has now closed and the essays are being judged.

An invitation will soon open for two young people to represent Gibraltar at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament which this year takes place in Sydney, Australia from 26 to 31 July. The event will be hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales under the theme “Democracy in the age of Artificial Intelligence”.

There will be a further opportunity for young people from Gibraltar to represent their country at the Commonwealth Youth Forum which is planned for November in Antigua and Barbuda.

In addition to such interactions, there will be openings for Gibraltar to explore trade links with the Commonwealth at the Trade and Investment Summit in London in April and the Commonwealth Business Forum which will take place around the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda. The CHOGM summit will focus on shared priorities such as climate resilience, trade, innovation, equality and sustainable development, uniting nations under the spirit of partnership and prosperity. The Government intends once again to send a wider delegation to take part in the different events which will be taking place around the leader’s meeting facilitated by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Gibraltar has already developed very good commercial links with India through the Indian High Commission and tomorrow, UK Representative Jonathan Scott will attend a panel discussion on “Climate Resilience in the Commonwealth” at the High Commission of Australia.

Sports people from all over the Commonwealth will gather in Glasgow in the summer for the Commonwealth Games. This year, the Games will be scaled back and will feature 10 sports across four venues. The sports are athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, basketball, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo and bowls. Gibraltar will once again fly the flag in what will be the pinnacle of the sporting career of many of our athletes.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister responsible for developing relations with the Commonwealth, said: “Gibraltar has always been very proud of our historic links with the Commonwealth and its organisations. Our Parliamentarians engage regularly with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, our young people have the opportunity to exchange views with their peers from all over the world and our sportspersons will continue to fly the flag during the Commonwealth Games. The policy of the Government is to broaden and deepen the relationship which Gibraltar enjoys with the institutions and organisations of the Commonwealth and there is already a busy programme of events planned for the rest of the year.”