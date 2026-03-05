GHA Seek Return of Therapy Equipment

The Gibraltar Health Authority is appealing to the public to return any therapy equipment that they may no longer need or use, such as shower stools, bed aids, chair raisers, or walking aids.

The equipment can be returned to the Therapy Reception on the ground floor of St Bernard’s Hospital any weekday between 8.30am and 4pm.

Alternatively you can contact 20072266 (extension 3237 or 2191) and arrange for the items to be collected by the GHA.

The GHA reminds the public that equipment that is no longer required should be returned to the hospital, so that other patients can benefit.