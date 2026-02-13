Promotion at Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

Following a promotional board convened at the Department for Personnel and Development of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr Shane Brown to the rank of Sub Officer within the Fire Safety Department.

Mr Brown joined the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in January 2008, completing his Firefighter Foundation Course at the Fire Service College, where he was awarded the Silver Axe for Best Overall Recruit. Upon his return to Gibraltar, he was posted to Blue Watch. He subsequently completed all statutory examinations up to the rank of Station Officer and was promoted to Leading Firefighter in 2016, after which he was transferred to White Watch. In 2019, Mr Brown took up his post within the Fire Safety Department.

During his progression as a Fire Safety Officer, Mr Brown attended the Fire Service College, completing the Fire Investigation Course and obtaining the Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors). He further expanded his knowledge by attending a Residential and Commercial Sprinkler Course at XACT Consultancy and Training Ltd in 2023. In 2024, he successfully completed the Level 4 Fire Safety qualification in Building Regulations and Technical Guidance.

As a Leading Firefighter, Mr Brown formed part of the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), ensuring that all Fire Safety requirements were met during large-scale public events. He has also played an active role in the procurement and maintenance of Personal Protective Equipment and clothing for all GFRS personnel. Additionally, he has delivered several Basic Fire Safety courses to members of the local community.

In his new role as Sub Officer within the Fire Safety Department, Mr Brown will be responsible for the inspection of premises undergoing building application processes, the assessment and approval of petroleum licences, oversight of upper primary schools and sleeping risks, and the provision of Fire Safety measures for new small building projects submitted through the planning and building control process. These responsibilities reflect the GFRS’s core ethos of Prevention, Protection and Response.

On behalf of the Senior Management Team of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, we extend our sincere congratulations to Sub Officer Brown on his successful appointment. We wish him continued success as he undertakes the new challenges and responsibilities associated with his role.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “Sub Officer Brown is making a significant step and huge responsibility as one of the leading figures within the GFRS Fire Safety Team. He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity to progress in his career and will no doubt continue to apply himself and show the same commitment when facing the challenges that a dynamic and modern Gibraltar poses, in relation to prevention, protection, and response elements. He should be incredibly proud of himself, and I want to take this opportunity to personally, and on behalf of the Senior Management Team, congratulate him on his promotion and wish him every success going forward”.

The Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, added: “I would like to congratulate Sub Officer Brown on his well-deserved promotion. His career reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, continuous development and public service, and I am confident he will continue to make a valuable contribution to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in his new role”.