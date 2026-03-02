Future Pathways Career Event

Bayside School, Westside School and the Gibraltar College are collaborating on ‘Future Pathways’, a 3-day event for pupils in Year 12 with a focus on career and higher education choices.

The event is taking place from Monday 2nd to Wednesday 4th March on the Bayside and Westside site.

The three secondary institutions have teamed up with Kusuma Trust, the Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar to put together a programme of talks, workshops, and panel discussions that will help to guide the young people towards the right career for them. There will be guest speakers who will talk to them about the different avenues that are available to them when they leave school, including both university and non-university pathways.

Some of the sessions are compulsory and will provide more generic guidance as to important considerations young people should bear in mind at this juncture of their journey. There will also be 20 different panel discussions which the pupils can choose between based on their own areas of interest. These panels will cover a broad range of fields and professions and will be composed of industry experts. The panel discussions will immerse the attendees directly in the industries of their choice, allowing them to benefit from the first-hand feedback and guidance shared by the panel experts, as well as providing them with valuable opportunities to network.

The Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, said: “Future Pathways is a great initiative that empowers young people to make educated decisions about the options and opportunities open to them. I’d like to thank all the Education professionals and our partner and supporting participants for putting together such a broad and informative series of events.”