Youth Service launches “This Is My Place” Exhibition for Children’s Mental Health Week

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, has officially launched its art exhibition, “This Is My Place”, as part of Children’s Mental Health Week 2026.

This national initiative raises awareness of children and young people’s mental health while encouraging open conversations around feelings and wellbeing, reflecting the Youth Service’s commitment to support the mental wellbeing of young people across Gibraltar.

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Nicholas Guerrero, formally opened the exhibition highlighting that the project “reminds us of the importance of listening to, supporting and celebrating the voices of our young people,” noting that creativity can be a powerful tool for self-expression and wellbeing.

Young people involved in the project also spoke at the launch, sharing their experiences of the art workshops that led to the creation of their pieces and reflecting the themes that emerged during the sessions.

Open art sessions were delivered by the Youth Service and, in partnership with Kitchen Studios, produced shoebox ‘places’ during a focused workshop. Paintings and a life-sized ‘safe corner’ installation were also produced exploring the theme that comfort and security are shaped as much by people as by places.

Visitors are invited to reflect on what makes a space feel personal and safe. Each piece highlights creativity, emotional wellbeing and the importance of genuinely listening to young people’s voices.

For further information about youth clubs or projects, visit youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .