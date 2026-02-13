World Book Day 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is once again looking ahead to World Book Day events, which is kindly being sponsored by the John Mackintosh Hall Trust.

As part of its commitment to literature and reading, GCS is excited to announce that once again it will issue around 1000 free books to children in lower primary schools. In the UK,School children can access book tokens on World Book Day, to collect a free book. Unfortunately, this is not available in Gibraltar and so GCS has decided to ensure young people have access to reading at home by providing a book to each child. This year’s title is ‘Bear Rescue’ by Hannah Gold and will be provided to all Year 1 and Year 2 students in Gibraltar.

World Book Day will be celebrated on Thursday 5th March. The theme this year is ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’. Schoolchildren will take part in a drama workshop based on creating characters; an art theme workshop involving the creation of their own bookmark sword, and a storytelling session bringing the books to life. Over 450 students will visit John Mackintosh Hall throughout the day to celebrate World Book Day and encourage reading for pleasure.

A public interactive storytelling session will take place in the Hall after school hours, designed for children aged 5 to 8 and presented by GAMPA Juniors. The session will be based on Greek Myths. Families are warmly invited to join us in a cosy setting where children can immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling. Children are welcome to come in fancy dress should they wish. Tickets are priced at £5 per child, accompanying adults and babies in arms go free. These are available on www.Buytickets.gi

For further information please contact The Development Unit on 20041839 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.