antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival Adjudicator

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce Mr David Price as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival. 

David has over 45 years’ experience in amateur performance, best known for his work with Builth Wells Young Farmers’ Club, where he writes and directs their annual drama, entertainment and pantomime productions. He has represented Wales at National Finals on seven occasions, achieving a national win in 1996, three consecutive wins from 2011–13, and several runner-up places, performing at major venues including Blackpool Opera House and the Princess Theatre, Torquay. 

He has also written and directed productions for the ‘Old Stagers’ company, raising more than £88,000 for cancer charities and local causes, and directed their first musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in 2023. A performer with Builth Wells Community Arts, David is currently a Patron and Board member of Wyeside Arts Centre. 

With over 25 years’ experience as a drama adjudicator, David has worked extensively across the UK, including adjudicating the UK Community Drama Festival British Finals in 2022 and the Scottish Finals in 2025. A Guild of Drama Adjudicators member since 2013, he now serves again on its Council and leads a bursary scheme encouraging youth participation in drama, alongside a distinguished career in farming and public service in Powys. 

Visiting Gibraltar for the first time, he is excited to explore the wide-ranging and vibrant mix of plays on offer throughout the competition. 

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as follows: 

• Each Session – £12.00 

• Gala Night – £15.00   

• Season Ticket – £50.00 

• Student Season Ticket – £25.00   

For any queries, please contact the Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or on Tel. 200 67236. 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes