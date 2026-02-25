69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival Adjudicator

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce Mr David Price as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

David has over 45 years’ experience in amateur performance, best known for his work with Builth Wells Young Farmers’ Club, where he writes and directs their annual drama, entertainment and pantomime productions. He has represented Wales at National Finals on seven occasions, achieving a national win in 1996, three consecutive wins from 2011–13, and several runner-up places, performing at major venues including Blackpool Opera House and the Princess Theatre, Torquay.

He has also written and directed productions for the ‘Old Stagers’ company, raising more than £88,000 for cancer charities and local causes, and directed their first musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in 2023. A performer with Builth Wells Community Arts, David is currently a Patron and Board member of Wyeside Arts Centre.

With over 25 years’ experience as a drama adjudicator, David has worked extensively across the UK, including adjudicating the UK Community Drama Festival British Finals in 2022 and the Scottish Finals in 2025. A Guild of Drama Adjudicators member since 2013, he now serves again on its Council and leads a bursary scheme encouraging youth participation in drama, alongside a distinguished career in farming and public service in Powys.

Visiting Gibraltar for the first time, he is excited to explore the wide-ranging and vibrant mix of plays on offer throughout the competition.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as follows:

• Each Session – £12.00

• Gala Night – £15.00

• Season Ticket – £50.00

• Student Season Ticket – £25.00

For any queries, please contact the Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 200 67236.