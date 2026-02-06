Youth Service Launches New Social Media Campaign on Addiction Awareness

The Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, has launched a new social media campaign aimed at raising awareness around addiction and substance misuse among young people, developed in close collaboration with DARS Care Agency (Drug and Rehabilitation Services) and GAMPA.

The campaign was developed following input and encouragement from the Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos GMP MP, in his role as Chair of the Drugs Advisory Council, highlighting the importance of cross-departmental collaboration in addressing substance misuse and early intervention.

The campaign features five short clips for a young audience, exploring addiction, recovery, and how substance misuse can affect life choices.

The content is informed by 2025 research conducted with individuals in recovery, ensuring the messages are authentic, relevant, and grounded in lived experience.

The research findings were developed into scripts and brought to life through campaign videos performed by young actors from GAMPA and the Youth Symposium group and produced by Alistair Sanchez. Participants described the project as meaningful and impactful, highlighting the value of sharing messages that resonate with their peers.

This initiative reflects the Youth Service’s commitment to preventative, youth-focused education delivered through platforms young people engage with daily, including social media.

The Youth Service extends its thanks to the DARS Care Agency team, GAMPA and the participants of the Youth Symposium for their collaboration in this project.

