GHA announces ‘Transformative improvement’ in ENT & Audiology Services – Dramatic Waiting Lists Reduction, New Tinnitus Service and Permanent appointments

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) wish to announce a significant transformation of its ENT and Audiology Services, delivering faster access to care, new specialist services, and markedly improved patient outcomes.

These changes follow a comprehensive service review conducted in 2024, aimed at eradicating long-standing delays and creating a step-change in patient experience, access, and overall wellbeing.

Expansion of Audiology Services with introduction of GHA In-House Tinnitus Therapy

A key development has been the appointment of a second full-time audiologist, Ms Rosana Portillo. Her appointment has substantially strengthened both paediatric and adult audiology provision and represents an important milestone in the expansion of local services. As a result, routine adult hearing assessment waiting times have been reduced from over one year to approximately two months. Additionally, the GHA have also launched a new in-house limited tinnitus therapy programme based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), led by Ms Portillo significantly improving access to specialist tinnitus support.

Elimination of Paediatric ENT Surgical Waiting Lists

The GHA has achieved a dramatic reduction in paediatric ENT surgical waiting times. For the first time, there is a near-zero waiting time for surgery under the paediatric ENT service. Children requiring surgery are now routinely scheduled within one month of their clinic appointment, greatly reducing delays and anxiety for families. This achievement reflects improved referral pathways from Primary Care, enhanced collaboration across services, and targeted investment in additional clinics and operating time, ensuring a seamless transition from assessment to treatment and improved health outcomes for children.

Local Hearing Assessments for Children under the age of three

Another major advancement has been the full-time implementation of local hearing testing for children under the age of three, led by Ms Michelle Quinn, Paediatric Audiologist. This development has significantly reduced waiting times and eliminated the need for many families to travel to the UK for assessments. Between April and October 2024, 55 children were referred to University College London Hospitals for hearing assessments. During the same period in 2025,this number fell to just 13, a reduction of 76%. Many pending referrals are now being cancelled, as assessments can be completed fully in Gibraltar.

Appointment of Permanent Consultant Otologist

The GHA is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Johannes Borgstein as the permanent Consultant Otologist, marking the first full-time permanent appointment to this role since 2018. This follows the 2024 service review and directly addresses growing demand, with ENT referrals having increased by nearly 20% annually since 2018. Mr Borgstein brings extensive experience in the management of complex ear conditions and Otological surgery, having worked in both the UK and overseas. His appointment will ensure continuity of care for patients with chronic ear conditions and support further service development within Otology.

GHA Director General (Acting), Ms Lysandra Debono, said: “We have achieved a dramatic improvement in paediatric ENT surgical waiting times. Having near-zero waiting lists in this area is an unprecedented milestone for us and ensures that children requiring specialist ENT care can now access treatment promptly and confidently. This success is the result of streamlined referral pathways, enhanced collaboration, and targeted investment. I would like to thank Mr Julian Danino, ENT Consultant (Paediatric ENT Lead) and his entire team for their professionalism and dedication. This achievement will serve as a blueprint for other specialties seeking to reduce waiting lists and improve patient access. In addition, the appointment of Mr Borgstein as our permanent, locally based Otologist will deliver continuity of care, improved outcomes for patients with chronic ear conditions, and long-term sustainability for Otology services in Gibraltar.”

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted that local hearing assessments are now available for most children, including those under the age of three. Previously, families had to travel to UCLH, London, an expensive and stressful process. The work carried out by Ms Quinn and her team means that most of these tests can now be conducted at the GHA, greatly improving access to care while reducing disruption for families.”