Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal extends her Patronage of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, is delighted to confirm that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has extended her Royal Patronage of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival for a further three years.

The festival is an example of the Governments events-led tourism strategy. It demonstrates Gibraltar’s capacity to organise quality international events that continue to place Gibraltar on the map. The patronage is also significant as it highlights the festivals importance in promoting literature and cultural diversity both in Gibraltar and abroad.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christan Santos GMD MP said:

“We are honoured that Her Royal Highness is to continue as Patron of the Festival, which is testament to the festival’s prestige and success. The continued support from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal underscores the festival’s commitment to excellence and its role in enhancing Gibraltar’s cultural landscape.

“We shall continue to build on the success of previous editions and deliver another extraordinary festival packed with leading authors and celebrities.”