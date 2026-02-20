antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Nesting Season 2026

Category: Local

The Department of Environment would like to advise the public that we are entering the time of year when birds predominantly nest.

As in previous years it is recommended that vegetation works (tree or hedge cutting) are done outside of the nesting season.  The busiest time for nesting birds is between March and the end of June and this of course varies according to species. 

Horticultural and private contractors must aim to avoid impact to nesting birds which would be an infringement of the Nature Protection Act, 1991. 

If the works are deemed unavoidable, for example, on public health and safety grounds, the department would require a pre-works survey to be carried out by a suitably competent person.      

In the meantime, and leading to the commencement of the Bird Nesting Season, works carried out on trees or hedges where active nests, or bird activity has been identified, should be immediately suspended and the Department of Environment advised. 

For further information on the Bird Nesting Season or any other dendrology related queries, please contact the Department of the Environment and Climate Change on Tel: 200 71633 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


