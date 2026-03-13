Ministry for Heritage Installs Timeline Plaques Charting 3,000 Years of Gibraltar’s History

The Ministry for Heritage is pleased to announce the installation of a series of educational timeline plaques that narrate the rich and diverse history of Gibraltar.

This latest initiative forms part of the Government’s wider efforts to promote historical awareness and cultural identity throughout the urban landscape.

The plaques are located at the entrance to Casemates Square - an iconic gateway into Gibraltar’s Old Town - and will offer both residents and visitors an accessible and engaging overview of Gibraltar’s historical evolution.

The timeline is divided into six distinct periods, each colour-coded and designed to reflect its era:

• Pre-Roman Gibraltar

• Roman Gibraltar

• Visigothic Gibraltar

• Muslim Gibraltar

• Castilian Gibraltar

• British Gibraltar

Each plaque has been carefully designed to include clear, concise text and is accompanied by two QR codes. The font size and layout have been adapted to ensure consistency across all panels, despite the varying lengths of text for each historical period.

The aim is to provide a unified, informative, and visually striking display that brings Gibraltar’s 3,000-year story to the fore.

Whether highlighting Gibraltar’s Roman connections, its centuries of Muslim rule, or the emergence of a distinct Gibraltarian identity in modern times, the plaques will serve as a powerful reminder of our homeland’s enduring historical significance.

The project follows the successful installation of other interpretation panels across the Rock, and reflects the Ministry for Heritage’s commitment to expanding Gibraltar’s cultural offering through accessible, outdoor educational initiatives.

Minister for Heritage, The Hon. Prof John Cortes MP, said: “These new timeline plaques are a tribute to the extraordinary depth of Gibraltar’s past. By making our history visible and accessible in our public spaces, we continue to honour the generations that shaped our identity. This initiative not only educates but also strengthens the bond between our people and our heritage.”