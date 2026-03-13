Government moves to designate Europa Foreshore as a protected archaeological site

The Minister for Heritage has designated Europa Foreshore, which is a part of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve and the Gibraltar National Park, as a protected archaeological site under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018, recognising the exceptional archaeological and historical significance of Gibraltar’s southernmost coastline.

The designation will formally protect the coastal area between Bleak Beach and Dead Man’s Beach, extending along the cliffs and foreshore surrounding Europa Point. The protected zone follows the western cliff edge south of Bleak House Road, continues along the southern coastline, and wraps around Europa Point towards the Europa Promenade. Residential properties are excluded from the scheduled area.

The Europa Foreshore is of outstanding archaeological importance, preserving evidence of human occupation stretching back tens of thousands of years.

Among the most significant discoveries in the area are:

• Neolithic remains dating to approximately 5,400 BCE, including the remains of a female individual whose genetic profile has been identified as having Anatolian ancestry. Artefacts recovered suggest the site may have been used as a burial location and indicate the potential for further archaeological investigation within the remaining deposits.

• Mousterian stone flakes, characteristic of Neanderthal activity, dating to approximately 90,000–100,000 years ago.

In addition to these discoveries, significant areas of the foreshore remain largely unexplored archaeologically, indicating that the site may still contain valuable evidence relating to Gibraltar’s prehistoric past.

The area also contains important 20th Century military heritage, including installations linked to Gibraltar’s coastal defence network, further contributing to the site’s historical significance.

Minister for Heritage, Professor John Cortes, said: “The Europa Foreshore is one of Gibraltar’s most remarkable heritage landscapes. Within a relatively small stretch of coastline we have evidence of human activity ranging from Neanderthal occupation tens of thousands of years ago, through prehistoric burial practices, and into Gibraltar’s more recent military history.

“By formally designating this area under the Heritage and Antiquities Act we are ensuring that this unique archaeological and natural heritage is protected for future generations while also allowing people to appreciate and learn about the deep history of this extraordinary place.”

The designation follows consultation with the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Gibraltar National Museum and the Nature Conservancy Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The Ministry for Heritage will continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure the long-term conservation, management and interpretation of the Europa Foreshore, enabling both residents and visitors to better understand the importance of this unique coastal heritage landscape.