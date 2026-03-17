Gibraltar Lecture at the Oxford Literary Festival 2026

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is delighted to confirm the Gibraltar Lecture at the forthcoming Oxford Literary Festival 2026.

The talk, scheduled for Saturday 21st March 2026, will feature Alison Larkin interviewed by the Minister for Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP. The talk based on Alison’s book, ‘Grief: A Comedy’ will be held at the Weston Lecture Theatre.

Comedian and writer Alison Larkin, in conversation with Minister Santos, talks about her novel-memoir, an uplifting story that shows how true love can live on after death, based on her solo comedy show of the same name.

Larkin is an award-winning comedian and producer. She headlined at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for three years and has acted on and off Broadway. She is also author of The English American, an autobiographical novel about an adopted English woman who finds her birth parents in the USA.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I am delighted to host the Gibraltar Lecture at the prestigious Oxford Literary Festival. My idea to re-introduce this lecture last year allows for a continued partnership between the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and our longstanding relationship with the Oxford Literary Festival. It also supports our event led tourism strategy in promoting Visit Gibraltar and inviting UK residents to the Rock in November.”