Thomas Watt to Interview Sir Mo Farah Next Month

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture, can confirm that Thomas Watt will be interviewing Sir Mo Farah next month on the 17th April 2026 as part of a prelude event to the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Tom Watt is probably best known for playing Lofty in BBC TV’s Eastenders. He has had an extensive career as an actor, writer and broadcaster and also well known for his appearances on BBC radio show Fighting Talk and his documentary films for BT Sports. He ghost-wrote David Beckham’s autobiography ‘My Side’, wrote and presented BT Sports’ Football Outposts series and currently scripts and advises on narrative for EA Sports computer games.

Tickets for the fireside chat with Sir Mo Farah as well as the charity round the Rock race will be on sale soon. More details will be released shortly.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Literary Festival Director on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.