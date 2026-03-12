Minister Santos congratulates Gino Ochello on lead role in Karate Kid musical

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, has congratulated young Gibraltarian performer Gino Ochello on being cast in the lead role of Danny Larusso in Karate Kid The Musical, which will launch in London next month before touring the United Kingdom and later moving to Toronto.

Minister Santos has noted Mr Ochello’s achievement as a significant personal achievement and a proud moment for Gibraltar’s performing arts community.

Mr Ochello has previously benefited from support through the Government’s Elite Funding Scheme, which is designed to assist talented young Gibraltarians pursuing high-level development opportunities across a range of disciplines.

The programme forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to investing in talent and ensuring that young people with ability and ambition are given opportunities to develop their potential at the highest level.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “Gino’s success is a source of real pride for Gibraltar and I am delighted to see him achieving this so early in his professional career. To secure a lead role in a major production is no small achievement and reflects both his talent and the dedication he has shown in pursuing his craft.

“He is also an example of why continued investment in young people matters. Through our Elite Funding Scheme, we have sought to support individuals with exceptional potential by helping them access opportunities that might otherwise be difficult to reach. Seeing that support translate into achievements such as this is exactly why that investment is important.”

“We want young Gibraltarians to know that talent and hard work can take them far, whether in culture, sport, education or any other field and this Government will continue to back that ambition wherever possible.”