Gibraltar Training Centre marks completion of Level 1 training and awards Best Apprentices of the Year

The Gibraltar Training Centre (GTC) held an award presentation to celebrate the completion of Level 1 training for registered apprentices. This marked the end of the rotation across six construction trades, namely painting, carpentry, plastering, tiling, bricklaying and plumbing.

A new initiative was also introduced this year to recognise excellence. Instructors used a points based system to identify the top Level 1 apprentices. With strong performance across the entire group of apprentices, the final result was incredibly close.

The highest score resulted in a tie, with two apprentices being awarded ‘Best Apprentice of the Year’, Rebecca Freeth and Nahum Dalmedo. They received a certificate presented by the Minister with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP. They also received vouchers from D&H ceramics and Smartwear. The GTC wish to thank them for their generosity in sponsoring the awards.

Minister Santos said: “I am extremely proud of all the apprentices who have completed their Level 1 training. I am also very pleased to see how close the top award was, which shows the commitment of the apprentices and the calibre of training at the Centre. My congratulations to Rebecca and Nahum on jointly winning ‘Best Apprentice of the Year’. I wish to thank the instructors and staff at the Gibraltar Training Centre for the work they do year-round to ensure the apprentices have these opportunities and can produce these results.”