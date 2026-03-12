Gibraltar College Pioneers Vocational Excellence through Immersive Learning Partnership

Gibraltar College announces a successful expansion of its vocational partnership program, integrating its 80 Year 12 Healthcare, Social Care, and Childcare students into the heart of the local primary education sector.

The initiative, coordinated by Subject Specialist Mrs. Gauci, has seen students move beyond the four walls of the classroom to embed themselves within the professional environments of Governor’s Meadow, St. Bernard’s, and St. Paul’s Lower Primary Schools. By aligning these placements alongside their studies, Year 12 learners were afforded a unique opportunity to witness complex theories of child development and care come to life in a dynamic, real-world setting.

The programme represents a shift toward "theory in action," prioritising practical competency over traditional essay-heavy coursework. Rather than simply reading from a textbook, these 80 students have been actively contributing to the daily life of their host schools, assisting teachers and engaging with pupils during Maths, English, Science, and Art lessons. Their involvement has been both diverse and impactful, fostering communication skills and immersing themselves in the school community by assisting with festive Christmas preparations, stage productions, and classroom decorations. This approach ensures that the College philosophy is realised through tangible learning and experience, serving as a vital foundation before students move on to their specialised Health and Social Care placements later in the year.

Gibraltar College Principal, Mr. Daniel Benrimoj, highlighted the impact of the initiative: "Our 'different paths to the same destination' philosophy is perfectly embodied here. By stepping away from the desk and into the classroom, our Year 12 students are developing the confidence and professionalism required for their future careers, in addition to meeting mandatory criteria for their course. We are incredibly grateful to the three Headteachers for their collaborative spirit in hosting such a large and motivated group of learners."

The success of the project is a testament to the instrumental support provided by Mr. Aguilera at St. Paul’s, Mrs. Montegriffo at Governor’s Meadow, and Mrs. Caruana at St. Bernard’s. In a joint statement, the Headteachers noted: "We have been delighted to welcome the Year 12 students into our school communities. Their energy during everything from Science experiments to Christmas production rehearsals has been a boost for our pupils. This partnership allows us to play a role in shaping the next generation of professionals while providing our own young learners with positive role models."

The Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, added: "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. By prioritising practical experience and professional validation, Mrs. Gauci and the primary school leadership teams have created a robust vocational model that benefits the entire Gibraltar educational ecosystem.”