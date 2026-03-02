Dr Paul Bosio begins as Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has today welcomed Dr Paul Bosio on his first day in post as Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Dr Bosio began the day with the Minister and the outgoing acting Director General Lysandra Debono, on a tour of St Bernard’s Hospital, meeting staff across a range of clinical and administrative services and seeing first-hand the facilities, teams and projects that will form part of his new responsibilities.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Director General to engage directly with frontline professionals and to discuss the strategic priorities for the GHA as it continues its programme of reform and modernisation.

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “I am honoured to formally take up the role of Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority and to begin by meeting the professionals who deliver care to our community every day. My priority is to work with our staff to build on the strong foundations already in place, to strengthen clinical governance and operational performance and to ensure that patients in Gibraltar continue to receive care of the highest possible standard. It is a privilege to return home to serve in this capacity and I look forward to the work ahead.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “It was great to welcome Dr Bosio to the hospital this morning as he formally takes up his role as Director General. It was a pleasure to spend the morning showing him our hospital, introducing him to the teams who are driving transformation across the GHA and discussing the next phase of our reform programme. I am very much looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver the ambitious improvements in care that our community expects and deserves.”