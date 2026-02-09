Gibraltar FIU Participates in Egmont Group Meetings in Tanzania and Secures Key Appointment

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) participated in the 26th annual Egmont Group Working and Regional Group Meetings, hosted by the Tanzania Financial Intelligence Unit in Arusha, Tanzania, last week.

The meetings brought together more than 400 representatives from Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), international partners, observers, and guest organisations from across the world. With 182 member FIUs, the Egmont Group provides a secure and trusted platform for the exchange of financial intelligence, knowledge, and expertise, strengthening the global fight against money laundering, related predicate offences, and terrorist financing.

Throughout the week, delegates engaged in extensive discussions on issues central to the effectiveness of FIUs, including safeguarding operational independence and autonomy, advancing technology and artificial intelligence, strengthening cross-regional responses to emerging threats such as cyber and environmental crime, and enhancing international cooperation and capacity building.

As part of the programme, GFIU was invited to present its sustainable outreach programme, Project Nexus, and supporting strategy to the Technical Assistance and Training Working Group (TATWG), sharing Gibraltar’s approach to structured engagement, long-term capacity building, and improving the effectiveness and quality of suspicious activity reporting. GFIU also participated separately in the Europe II Regional Group meetings, contributing to discussions on shared regional risks, typologies, and priorities.

A key outcome of the meetings was the selection of the GFIU’s Head of Operations Mr Carl Ramagge as Chair of the Egmont Group’s Policy and Procedures Working Group (PPWG), following a nomination by GFIU. This appointment further reinforces Gibraltar’s growing contribution to and influence in the global efforts to fight economic crime.

The PPWG is one of the Egmont Group’s four core working groups and plays a central role in maintaining the organisation’s governance framework. The group is responsible for developing, reviewing, and maintaining Egmont policies and procedures, including matters relating to membership, compliance, secure information exchange standards, and the protection of FIU operational independence. Strong leadership of the PPWG is therefore critical to maintaining trust and effectiveness across the global FIU network.

Director of the GFIU, Mr Edgar Lopez said, “Participation in the Egmont Group is central to GFIU’s work and to Gibraltar’s ability to contribute effectively to international cooperation. The selection of Mr Ramagge as Chair of the PPWG reflects a high level of recognition for the work that he has done within the Egmont Group over the last few years.”

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, KC MP, said, “Gibraltar’s active engagement and leadership within the Egmont Group demonstrates our continued commitment to robust AML and CFT standards and to playing a constructive role in the global financial intelligence community. I am delighted that Mr Ramagge has been selected as the Chair of this important working group.”