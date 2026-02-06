Sir Joseph Bossano KMC MP and Gibraltar National Mint Highlight Gibraltar at World Money Fair, Berlin 2026

Minister Sir Joseph Bossano KMC MP, accompanied by a delegation from the Gibraltar National Mint, attended the prestigious World Money Fair in Berlin, where Gibraltar was represented with a prominent stand at the exhibition.

The World Money Fair is the leading international event for the numismatic industry, bringing together mints, distributors, designers, collectors and media from around the world. Gibraltar’s participation proved extremely successful, generating strong interest from industry professionals and international partners.

During the event, Minister Bossano addressed the international press at the Media Forum, outlining Gibraltar’s commitment to innovation, quality and heritage in coin production, and the strategic importance of the Gibraltar National Mint in promoting Gibraltar globally.

Minister Bossano also unveiled the Gibraltar National Mint’s latest flagship release; the new Gibraltar collection titled The Unseen Effigies.

Issued to mark a historic milestone, 2026 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Gibraltar. To honour this occasion, the Gibraltar National Mint has launched a brand-new circulating coin collection featuring previously unseen effigies of Her Late Majesty.

Each effigy represents a different decade of Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking reign, while the reverse designs form the centrepiece of the set, uniting history and numismatic heritage. The £1 collection is the first of its kind to feature each decade of the Queen’s life across the same specification, making it the world’s first bimetal £1 coin collection of its type.

Sir Joseph Bossano said:

"The World Money Fair provides an excellent platform to showcase Gibraltar’s growing presence within the international numismatic community. The Unseen Effigies collection is a fitting tribute to the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty The Queen, while also demonstrating the innovation, craftsmanship and ambition of the Gibraltar National Mint."