Air Terminal Conducts Air Disaster Exercise

The Air Terminal conducted an inhouse exercise yesterday morning to practice its response to an aircraft incident in line with its role as established by the Gibraltar Airport Emergency Orders.

Both the Friends and Relatives Reception Centre and the Passenger Reunion Centre were activated, and non-essential staff were used as role players in order to test the different processes and procedures in place.

As with all exercises, and under the umbrella of the Office of Civil Contingencies, all the participating organisations will now provide any Lessons Identified which will be considered towards adapting or improving the current plans.

Air Terminal Director Mr Terence Lopez said: “Exercises like these ensure that Gibraltar Airport remains compliant with the relevant regulations and provides an opportunity for staff to familiarise themselves with their roles within the plan for a situation we hope we will never find ourselves in. I want to thank our AFRS colleagues for the assistance they have given us in preparing and running the exercise, and all of the staff who took part for their efforts.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, with responsibility for Commercial Aviation and Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, was present during the exercise. He said: “These types of exercise are an essential part of airport operations. They highlight the work done behind the scenes to ensure that Gibraltar Airport is ready to respond to any incidents. I remain hopeful that the training will never be needed, but I am grateful the management and staff of the Gibraltar Airport are ready to respond in the event of an incident.”