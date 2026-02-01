Restoration of eGov Services Begins

The IT&LD are pleased to confirm that a number of eGov services related to Driving & Transport have been restored today, which were identified earlier this week as high priority.

The full restoration of eGov services will continue with a phased approach. Updates will be provided as and when services are restored.

For any help or advice with eGov services, please contact the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street or our online help desk. The opening hours are: Monday to Thursday: 8:30am-3:00pm and Fridays 8:30am-2:30pm (excluding Public Holidays).