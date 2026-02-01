Government Updates Key Stakeholders on Treaty Implementation

HM Government of Gibraltar has begun to provide detailed Treaty briefings to key stakeholders and key frontline agencies.

This includes HM Customs, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs, and the Border and Coastguard Agency, as well as the GFSB and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce via the Brexit Transition Advisory Group.

The Government has provided concrete assurances to officers of HM Customs and the Borders and Coastguard Agency that there will be no job losses or changes to their job descriptions arising from the Treaty or its implementation.

Recent visits by delegations of Spanish authorities, including representatives from agencies including the Policía Nacional, the Interior Office, and the Exterior Office, have focused on the practical implementation of necessary infrastructure and technological developments, particularly the creation of the new joint Schengen facility at the airport.

While the full infrastructure may not be fully complete by the target implementation date of 10th April, the Government is exploring options for provisional infrastructure to be put in place by that time. This would allow the core elements of the treaty to come into force as planned, with the more comprehensive facilities finalised in the following months.

His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar remains committed to a smooth and timely implementation of the new treaty for the benefit of all residents and visitors. Further updates will be provided as implementation progresses.

Attorney General Michael Llamas said: "The Government expects that the full text of the Treaty will be published in a matter of weeks. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but we have set up dedicated working groups to meet weekly and drive the implementation forward. Our goal is to have the provisional infrastructure in place by 10th April, and then complete the full joint facilities in the months after that."

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “This is the point where the Treaty process moves from planning into delivery, and practical and operational preparations are now advancing alongside the finalisation of the legal text. The development of the second line checks area at the airport and the supporting technology is essential to ensure smooth and efficient crossborder movement.”

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: "I am very excited that we are cautiously starting to prepare for implementation of a seminal treaty that will bring huge opportunities for our people and our businesses. I look forward to final signature of the text, debate in the Gibraltar Parliament and ratification by the UK Government and the EU Institutions. Given then impending likelihood of EES being fully applicable from 10th April, we are working to avoid that by seeking to be ready for provisional application by then. I want to reassure our HM Customs and BCA Officers that this treaty safeguards their jobs, roles and responsibilities. There will be no job losses in any area of the Public Service as a result of this agreement. The people of Gibraltar can be confident that this Treaty secures a safe and prosperous future for our community, and fully protects our red lines of sovereignty, jurisdiction and control."