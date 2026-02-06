antidepresivos sin receta
Minister Cortes Holds Progress Meeting on Bayside projects

On Thursday, Minister for Environment and Infrastructure, John Cortes, held another of his regular meetings with developers, stakeholders, and technical teams involved in the various projects in the Bayside area. 

Progress reports from the Technical Services Department, Ministry of Transport, Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA), developers, and contractors confirmed that works in the various projects are being co-ordinated to minimise disruption to the public, and that works the new Bayside pumping station and related service corridors are on track for completion by early autumn. 

Minister Cortes focused on the service corridor works, which are expected to be completed ahead of the overall project. Dewatering challenges remain a key priority, and regular ministerial oversight ensures any issues are addressed quickly, proactively, and with minimum disruption to the public. 

Traffic management plans are in place to minimise impact in the area, and communication between departments continues to run smoothly. 

The various projects in the Bayside area will be unlike anything Gibraltar has seen before, given the different developers, contractors and Government departments and agencies involved, and co-ordination is essential,” said Minister Cortes. “By acting early and meeting regularly with all stakeholders, we are keeping the projects on track and ensuring success at every stage with minimum disruption to the citizen”.

 


