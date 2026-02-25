Government reassures public as GHA secures essential supplies with no adverse impact on patient care

The Government notes the situation in the United Kingdom’s NHS, where a global shortage of bone cement has led to the cancellation and postponement of a number of orthopaedic procedures.

HM Government of Gibraltar can confirm that, thanks to swift and proactive work by the Gibraltar Health Authority, there has been no impact on scheduled operations locally.

An urgent order of 24 units was secured from Spain at short notice through the coordinated efforts of the GHA’s Procurement and Stores teams, working closely with clinical colleagues to ensure continuity of care for patients.

The GHA continues to monitor international supply chain pressures and will take all necessary steps to safeguard services and maintain the highest standards of patient care.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, said: “I want to express my sincere and personal thanks to the Procurement and Stores teams, as well as to all the professionals involved behind the scenes, for the speed and determination they have shown in securing this vital supply. Their work has ensured that, despite a global shortage that has placed significant pressure on other health systems, patients in Gibraltar have not experienced a single cancellation.

“This should give the public real confidence in their health service. It is a clear example of the strength, agility and forward planning that we are continuing to build within the GHA. Our priority is always the patient, and this rapid response has protected surgical capacity and ensured that treatment continues safely and on time.”