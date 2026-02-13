Celebrating Llanito: A Call for Creative Community Initiatives

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is delighted to announce a new initiative, as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree, designed to celebrate, promote and preserve Gibraltar’s unique bilingual language Llanito. As part of ongoing efforts to foster community engagement, GCS is inviting individuals, groups and organisations to develop artistic and cultural projects that embrace and highlight Llanito.

The competition seeks creative and innovative proposals from young people that explore and showcase Llanito through art, performance, media and community activity. Entries might include, but are not limited to:

• Podcasts or digital storytelling

• Street theatre or short performances

• Short films or documentaries

• Songs, spoken word, or musical collaborations

• Art installations or exhibitions

• Educational or creative workshops

• Other artistic expressions that engage the public with Llanito

The selected project or projects will receive support and commitment from GCS to bring their ideas to life. Proposals must include a clear outline, estimated budget and intended community impact.

This initiative reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to supporting Gibraltar’s linguistic heritage and to ensuring that Llanito continues to be celebrated as a vibrant expression of local identity and creativity. A similar initiative is being carried out in the Isle of Man in celebration of the Manx language, you can find out more on www.yearofmanx.im

Commenting on the initiative, Minster for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said, “It is no secret that I am passionate about Llanito, with my Llanito plays firstly introducing me to our community. Llanito is an integral part of who we are, a living reflection of Gibraltar’s unique history and culture and our singular way of expressing our shared experiences. We want to encourage our community, and especially our young people, to explore new ways of sharing, expressing and celebrating the language across generations.”

The initiative guidelines and Google form for entry can be accessed https://forms.gle/kn36QYSaRLSP17QZA

For more information please contact GCS Development Unit on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 200 41839.