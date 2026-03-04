Legacy Stock Declaration for Business Licenced to Trade in Goods

HM Government of Gibraltar has sent a Legacy Stock Declaration to all business licence holders who are licensed to trade in goods. The declaration will help Government assess the extent of non-EU originating goods currently held in Gibraltar and in transit ahead of the implementation of the new Treaty arrangements.

The declaration has been emailed directly to all business licence holders licensed to trade in goods using the contact details held by the Business Licensing section. The declarations have been emailed by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Earlier this week, at the Town Hall meeting held for retailers and wholesalers at Ince’s Hall, Government took the opportunity to explain the reasons for the declaration and to go through the general content of the form with those present.

Completion of the declaration is voluntary, but businesses are strongly encouraged to participate. Accurate information will enable Government to provide guidance and support to the business community.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, said: “The declaration is an important engagement tool, which allows us to work collaboratively with businesses in preparation for the Treaty. It sets the tone for how we would like to engage with business in the transitional period - by asking them to co-operate and working with them through this process. I would like to thank the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses for their feedback on the Declaration. We would encourage all businesses to complete it within the 2 week deadline, to enable us to have the information available to us to engage with the relevant authorities.”