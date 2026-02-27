Government to hold Town Hall for retail and wholesale sector on Monday 2nd March at Ince’s Hall

HM Government of Gibraltar will hold a Town Hall meeting for the retail and wholesale sector on Monday 2nd March at 6pm at Ince’s Hall.

The meeting forms part of the Government’s ongoing programme of engagement with the business community following the publication yesterday of the UK–EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar and of the FAQs which can be found on www.treaty.gov.gi and will focus specifically on matters affecting retailers during the implementation and transitional period. The Government intends to take the retail and wholesale sector through the next steps. It will also allow retailers and wholesalers to raise questions and highlight sector-specific concerns.

The Chief Minister, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and the Attorney General will be in attendance.

Those wishing to attend are invited to register their interest by emailing

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, said: “The sector which is most affected by the Transitional Arrangements is the retail and wholesale sector and it is therefore essential that we continue to engage with them directly and in detail.

“This Town Hall will allow us to focus specifically on the issues that matter most to the retail and wholesale sector, to explain the transitional arrangements in practical terms and to explain the next steps and address the concerns that businesses may have.”