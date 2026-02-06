Strengthening Nursing and Midwifery Workforce at the Gibraltar Health Authority

The Minister for Health and Care has welcomed a series of workforce and professional development initiatives being rolled out within the Gibraltar Health Authority to strengthen nursing and midwifery services, support leadership development, and build a sustainable pipeline of future healthcare professionals.

As part of a programme of work led within the Gibraltar Health Authority by Acting Director of Nursing Natasha Cerisola, a range of initiatives has been introduced to support workforce sustainability, service resilience, and the continued delivery of safe, high quality patient care. Central to this programme of work is the introduction of a new Management and Leadership Programme for Adult Nursing. The programme is designed to equip Charge Nurses and aspiring leaders with the operational, professional and strategic skills required in modern healthcare settings, strengthening leadership capability, supporting succession planning, and promoting collaboration across services.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has also strengthened its professional partnerships by becoming a member of the Florence Nightingale Foundation. This provides access to leadership development programmes, professional learning resources, and international collaboration opportunities, supporting the development of current and future nursing leaders across services.

The GHA has acknowledged the generous support of a local charity, whose donation is helping to fund specialist nurse training and development opportunities. This valued community partnership is enabling the expansion of specialist nursing roles aligned with service priorities and population health needs, further enhancing patient care.

The continued expansion of Nurse Practitioners and advanced nursing roles is also helping to modernise healthcare delivery, improve patient access to services and strengthen specialist and preventative care pathways. These roles provide clear progression opportunities for nurses while supporting multidisciplinary working and service resilience.

In addition, work is underway to introduce a structured nursing rotation programme across key clinical areas. This initiative will support skills development, workforce flexibility, and succession planning, enabling nurses to broaden their clinical competencies while ensuring services remain responsive to both routine demand and unexpected healthcare pressures.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“Our nurses and midwives are at the heart of our health service, and investing in them is investing in the future of healthcare in Gibraltar. These initiatives demonstrate a clear commitment to strengthening leadership, supporting professional development and creating meaningful career pathways that encourage local people to join, stay and progress within the profession. This is about building a strong, resilient workforce that delivers safe, patient centred care while creating opportunities for the next generation of nursing professionals.”