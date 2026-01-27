Gibraltar National Mint to Attend World Money Fair 2026 with Exclusive Queen Elizabeth II Centenary Coinage Launch

The Gibraltar National Mint will attend World Money Fair 2026, taking place from 29–31 January 2026 in Berlin, where it will officially unveil a landmark new definitive circulating coin collection commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Gibraltar.

World Money Fair is the world’s leading international numismatic event, bringing together mints, central banks, designers and collectors from across the globe. Gibraltar’s presence at the 2026 Fair marks a defining moment for its circulating currency and reinforces the territory’s growing profile on the global numismatic stage.

Born on 21 April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascending the throne in 1952 and serving for more than seventy years until her passing in 2022. Her reign reshaped the modern monarchy and left an enduring legacy felt across the Commonwealth and the wider world.

At the heart of this historic centenary issue is an exceptional artistic collaboration between the Gibraltar National Mint, HM Government of Gibraltar, and renowned sculptor Raphael Maklouf FRSA. Maklouf is one of the very few artists to have created three official effigies of Queen Elizabeth II for UK and overseas coinage, including two of the most recognisable portraits used during her reign.

Drawing directly from Maklouf’s personal archives, the centenary collection reveals seven previously unseen royal effigies of Her Late Majesty. Each effigy represents a different decade of the Queen’s record-breaking reign, offering collectors and historians an unprecedented visual narrative of a monarch whose image evolved alongside a changing world. These sculptural works have never before been released in any form.

The reverse designs form the centrepiece of the new definitive set, uniting history, artistry and numismatic heritage. Together, they commemorate not only the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, but also the profound relationship between monarchy, art and coinage.

The £1 Collection is also a world first — the first bi-metal £1 coin collection to feature every decade of the Queen’s life across a single, consistent specification.

Sir Joseph Bossano KCMG MP, Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, will attend World Money Fair 2026 in person, underscoring the importance of this centenary launch and Gibraltar’s continued commitment to numismatic excellence. Sir Joe Bossano will be addressing the international press during the Media Forum.

Commenting ahead of the launch, Sir Joseph Bossano KCMG MP said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy is woven into the modern history of Gibraltar. This centenary coinage is a fitting tribute to a monarch whose lifelong service, dignity and constancy were admired around the world. The Gibraltar National Mint has produced a collection of exceptional historical and artistic value, one that reflects both our respect for Her Late Majesty and Gibraltar’s proud numismatic tradition.”

This centenary issue represents a defining moment for Gibraltar’s circulating currency and a lasting tribute to one of the most influential figures of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries — a Queen whose legacy continues to resonate across generations.