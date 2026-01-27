This is Not Another Press Release: Introducing the Public Service Podcast

HM Government of Gibraltar has today launched a new podcast, Not Another Press Release, aimed at offering a more open, direct and conversational way for the public to engage with the work of the public service and the issues that matter most to the community.

Not Another Press Release will focus on big-picture discussion. Each episode will be divided into two parts so that content is both inward-looking to examine the issues affecting the public sector, and outward-facing to help inform and engage the wider community. It aims to provide direct, unfiltered access to the thinking, challenges and decision-making processes of Gibraltar’s leaders and public servants.

Not Another Press Release will be hosted on Spotify and YouTube in video and audio format, and available in audio-only format on Apple Podcasts.

The first episode, available now, features a one-to-one personal chat with the Chief Minister, and a round-the-table sit down with the Ministry for Equality team behind the Women’s Mentorship Programme. A second special episode highlighting a sit-down with Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez will be aired later this week. The podcast will be published every other week going forward.

The Director of Communications, Anton Calderon, said: ‘Not Another Press Release reflects the public service’s ongoing commitment to modernising communication, listening to public feedback, and finding new ways to engage meaningfully with the community. This podcast will give us the opportunity to discuss things from a more personal angle, and have the time and the space to dive into big picture conversations and the big questions of our time. Welcome to Not Another Press Release.’